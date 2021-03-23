Cork school set for further expansion

KINSALE Community School has had funding approved for additional accommodation to meet the growing demand for places in the coming years.

The funding will be used to provide ten general classrooms and enhanced toilet facilities.

School principal Fergal McCarthy welcomed the news.

“We are a school that has been in continuous sustainable growth over the last number of years. It is great that we have been approved for additional accommodation so that our students can be educated in a 21st-century quality school setting which will also be safe in the context of the climate that we now find ourselves in,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said the ten additional classrooms are required to meet the growing demand amongst students within their local hinterland.

“Our numbers have grown again and we really want to ensure that our school is a safe environment for all our students.

"We have constantly sought that the students who come to Kinsale Community School are educated in a setting that is appropriate to meet their academic needs, their emotional and physical needs.

Fergal McCarthy, Principal Kinsale Community College pictured on the new running track with Tom Brennan, Rachel Casey, James O’Mahony and Helen Hynes from the Parents Association Fundraisers and Eddie Kelleher, Chair of the Parents Association.

“That would have been the underpinning reason why we reached out to the Department of Education last September with an application for additional accommodation for our students. It is very exciting and just recognition for the students that we serve.

"We currently have 1180 students. There will be in excess of 1200 students in September. We are increasing our student numbers on a regular basis. The new extension is vital and very welcome news."

The school principal said he anticipates the project will be completed within two years. “The ten additional modular classes will be in place next September. It is envisaged that while those modular structures are in place the construction phase will commence,” he said.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan congratulated Kinsale Community School on its successful application. “This is a school that keeps going from strength to strength,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

He added: “At the start of the pandemic the students showed so much innovation when they began producing face masks for front line workers using their 3D printers. The musical talent in the school is also incredible."