Man (20s) arrested and €100k seized at Cork checkpoint

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of approximately €100,000 cash in Co. Cork.

Shortly after 3pm on Sunday, uniformed Gardaí from Ballincollig were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens, Co. Cork when they stopped and searched a car.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €100,000 in cash. The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon, March 23.

