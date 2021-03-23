Drug offences in Cork city up 102% on same time last year

Drug offences in Cork city are up 102% for the first two months of the year, compared with January and February last year.

Incidents of drugs for sale or supply increased 80% from 41 to 74 and possession of drugs for personal use went up 107% from 183 to 370.

The figures were revealed by Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin at the most recent Cork City Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The figures also showed that criminal damage was down 28% and public order was down 23%.

Property crime was down 50% from 667 incidents to 336 and crimes against the person incidents, including murder, assault and harassment were down 42%.

Chief Supt McPolin said that policing during the pandemic was “challenging”.

However, he said that he had to acknowledge the “great work” being done by his colleagues on the ground.

Independent Councillor Paudie Dineen said he welcomed the downward trend in crime but said it was a reflection of the way we were living in the current restrictions.

Senator Jerry Buttimer called on the HSE and the Government to expedite the vaccination of frontline workers such as An Garda Síochána.