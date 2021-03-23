WATCH: Three Cork schools to benefit from funding as part of National Tree Week

THREE Cork DEIS schools have benefitted from funding announced during National Tree Week.

Science Foundation Ireland has awarded funding to UCC’s ‘Tree Explorers’ project to help engage primary school students as well as adults with STEM topics.

'Tree Explorers' will co-create, develop and deliver a three-stage programme of engagement with three DEIS schools in Cork city involving in-school activities with project team members as well as visits by the students to the UCC Arboretum.

The schools set to benefit are North Presentation Primary School, Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, and Gaelscoil an Teaghlaigh Naofa.

Dr Eoin Lettice, one of the Tree Explorers project leads, welcomed the news: "This is fantastic news for the UCC Arboretum. It means that we can build on the work we've been doing in the last year and make sure that as many people as possible can experience the tree collection.

"The funding will also allow us to develop specific tools to engage school children with the collection and to help foster in them an appreciation for the natural world as well as the beauty and scientific relevance of plants and trees".

Dr Barbara Doyle Prestwich, co-lead on Tree Explorers: “I am delighted that SFI has funded Tree Explorers. This investment provides us with an invaluable opportunity to further engage with socially disadvantaged communities in Cork city and to generally broaden the reach of our public engagement on STEM-related subjects. The pandemic has served to further highlight the importance of nature in our mental wellbeing and has reinforced for many of us, the importance of preserving our biodiversity."

2,500 trees dating back over 150 years currently exist on the University College Cork campus.

Under the €46,721 funding, the ‘Trees Explorers’ project will also deliver for Cork a tailored "UCC Tree Tour" as well as a series of workshops and talks for the general public. Educational materials, a self-guided map and a series of videos will also be created.