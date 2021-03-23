Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 10:27

Cork man already serving prison term further sentenced for shoplifting

The defendant’s 37 previous convictions included several for burglary, theft and robbery. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man serving a very long prison sentence was given another five-month term for shoplifting.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Michael Martin went to Supervalu in Mayfield, Cork, on October 1 2020 and put items into a shopping bag in the supermarket and passed all points of payment without stopping to pay.

“He left the store with €75 worth of goods which were not recovered,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

The defendant’s 37 previous convictions included several for burglary, theft and robbery.

Frank Buttimer said 22-year-old Michael Martin from Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, was recently given a very long sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He got five years for an aggravated burglary where a mother and her adult son had to hide in a bedroom and hold the door closed against the accused who was carrying a hatchet as the tried to force his way into the room.

The five months now imposed for the theft in Supervalu will run concurrently with the longer sentence for the aggravated burglary.

