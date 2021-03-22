Slight decrease in the number of Cork people receiving the PUP payment this week

THERE has been a slight decrease in the number of people in Cork receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

Figures published by the Department of Social Protection show Cork has the second-highest number of people receiving the payment nationally, with 45,238 Cork people due to receive the payment on March 23.

This represents a decrease of 830 people from a figure of 46,068 who received the PUP payment on March 16.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of people receiving the PUP payment - this week at 143,056. Galway remains the third-highest county with 24,186 recipients.

A total of 449,500 people nationwide will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, which is a decrease of 7,000 on last week, while 2,134 people are currently in receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the Government will ensure that the PUP remains in place until June 30th.

“I am deeply conscious how difficult these restrictions are for all our citizens.

“People are continuing to make extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of their families, friends, colleagues and frontline workers.

“We have shown before as a country that by adhering to the public health guidelines we can get these virus numbers right back down.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €134.23 million to people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The past seven days saw 9,847 people close their PUP claims, with 8,534 of these stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work with 2,105, followed by Cork with 888 and Galway 466. This represents a drop of 287 people in Cork from the previous week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (107,905), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (72,009) and Construction (55,584).

Construction is the sector that has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week, with 1,685 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

The Wholesale and Retail sector has seen the number of PUP recipients decrease from 73,070 last week to 72,009 this week. This is followed by the Accommodation and Food Service activities sector, which has seen the number of PUP recipients decrease from 108,767 last week to 107,905 this week.

Some 49% of those in receipt of PUP are receiving the maximum rate of €350 this week.