Taoiseach to appear on Claire Byrne Live to discuss a United Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to appear on Claire Byrne Live tonight to discuss what a United Ireland would mean for the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald are among tonight’s guests discussing the possibility of a United Ireland.

Also joining Claire Byrne will be Joe Brolly, Ian Paisley Jr., Naomi Long, and Andrew Trimble.

Last week, Claire Byrne Live asked one thousand adults, using its Amarach Research poll, how they would vote on a United Ireland.

53% of respondents said they would vote yes to unification, 19% said they would vote no to unification and 28% said they did not know how they would vote.

The show airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.

