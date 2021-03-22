Cork Film Festival announces its second film club event

CORK International Film Festival (CIFF) has announced its second Film Club event of the season which will take place tomorrow.

CIFF will screen Wake Up on Mars, the debut feature-length documentary by director Dea Gjinovci, as part of CIFF Film Club’s new season of films, presented in partnership with The Gate Cinemas.

The film, which will be screened at 7pm on Tuesday, will be followed by an online Q&A with the director.

Following its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, the documentary follows Furkan, a Roma boy living in Sweden who dreams of building a spaceship to escape the reality of his family’s pending asylum request, and the mysterious coma-like illness that has befallen his siblings.

Building on the success of CIFF2020 last November and pilot Film Club last year, Cork International Film Festival presents a new season of films for audiences to enjoy this spring on its Digital Festival platform.

CIFF Film Club, in partnership with The Gate Cinemas, presents the latest and best Irish and international fiction and documentaries, with exclusive introductions and Q&As with filmmakers, on the third Tuesday of each month.

Cork International Film Festival Director and CEO Fiona Clark said CIFF are delighted to offer a festival experience virtually.

“We are delighted to continue our CIFF Film Club season of thought-provoking, unmissable films such as Wake Up on Mars and we are hugely grateful to filmmakers such as Dea Gjinovci for joining us to discuss their work in our post-screening Q&As, sharing their experiences and creative processes with our Film Club audiences.

“With our partners, The Gate Cinemas, we’re offering the Festival experience from the safety of your home, keeping the seat warm until we can return to our beloved cinemas.”

Film lovers can purchase a season ticket of three screenings for €24 or €8.50 for one screening.

For further details or to purchase tickets, visit corkfilmfest.org.