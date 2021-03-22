Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 11:05

Cork Learning City lunchtime webinars to launch new awards 

Cork Learning City is today launching a week of lunchtime webinars which will introduce their new Cork Learning Cities Awards.

Maeve Lee

Cork Learning City is set to launch a series of lunchtime webinars today which will introduce the brand-new Cork Learning Cities Awards.

Kicking off at lunchtime, the week-long event will see a host of online webinars that will introduce the awards that celebrate learning across early years, primary and secondary school, further education, higher education and adult education well as highlighting exceptional and inspirational learning.

With the Cork Lifelong Learning Festival unable to take place this year, the online event aims to mark the launch of the new initiative.

The awards are a celebration of how lifelong learning enables people to change their lives and how learning has become the vehicle to improvement in life, work and community.

The lunchtime events will launch the awards series, featuring examples of best practice in Lifelong Learning from all over Ireland.

The event provides a great opportunity for the people of Cork to nominate individuals and projects that have inspired them with their innovation, endeavour and resilience through their Lifelong Learning actions over the past year.

These awards are a celebration of how lifelong learning enables people to change their lives and how learning has become a way to improvement in life, work and community.

The first free webinar will take place today at 1 pm with a discussion in the Adult Education: Community Education Award and the Early Years Award.

More information is available here.

