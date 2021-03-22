Man arrested after cash and drugs seizure in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized over €6,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Cork city.

Last night, Gardaí from Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house off College Road at around 10pm in relation to suspected drug activity in the city centre.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €5,600 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis plants, and €600 in cash. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s. was arrested at the scene and was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and later released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.