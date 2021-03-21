Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 21:36

Cork TD wants all housing construction to be permitted

Cork TD wants all housing construction to be permitted

James O'Connor, T.D., near the lighthouse at Youghal, Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

A CORK TD has called for the immediate reopening of the construction sector.

Fianna Fáil's James O’Connor cited the latest EY report commissioned by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) that Ireland is losing 800 new homes every week due to the level of restrictions on the construction sector at present.

Deputy O’Connor wants the sector to be permitted to reopen, and said that “the construction of all housing should be declared an essential service". 

"The shortage in housing presents huge challenges for first-time buyers which has not been experienced by previous generations," he said on RTÉ's 'Your Politics' podcast with David Murphy.

He continued: "Maintaining public health is vitally important, but as we experienced with Brexit, we cannot afford for one issue to dominant the attention of the Government. 

"We are in the midst of an enormous housing crisis that must be resolved with great urgency. 

"Reopening of construction in a safe and control manner is the first step," said Mr O'Connor.

Covid-19 latest: 769 new cases, of which 18 are in Cork

