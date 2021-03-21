Hiqa inspection finds Cork disability centre complied with regulations

A HEALTH Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report has found that staff members of a Cork disability centre actively promote residents’ choices at all times.

Hiqa carried out a short notice inspection at Ard na Mara adult respite centre on December 9 last year.

A report, recently published by Hiqa, showed the centre to be compliant or substantially compliant under the regulations assessed.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, residents and staff members had their temperatures taken regularly.

The report noted there was easy-to-read information for residents about the virus and a folder was available for staff members which included pre-admission checklists relating to Covid-19, and guidance from the HSE regarding the resumption of respite services during the pandemic.

An isolation room had also been provided, in the event that a staff member began to display symptoms when on duty.

The inspector noted that in relation to residents’ rights, the centre operated in a manner that respects each resident and said it was evident residents were given choice and control over the supports they received.

The inspector observed interactions between residents and staff members and it was noted that staff members regularly asked residents where they would like to go and what activities they would like to participate in.

When asked what time dinner was served, one staff member told the inspector there was no set time and that it was ready whenever the residents would like it.

On the day of the inspection, the inspector had the opportunity to meet both residents who were attending respite in the centre, one of whom communicated through non-verbal cues that they were content and relaxed and the second resident told the inspector that the designated centre was “nice and good”.