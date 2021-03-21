Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 17:52

Covid-19 latest: 769 new cases, of which 18 are in Cork

The Department of Health has confirmed that 769 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 18 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

The Department of Health has confirmed that 769 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 18 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 20 was 46.6 and there have been a total of 253 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 15.

Two additional Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

As of 8am today, 360 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU.

There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 18, 654,251 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 478,725
people in receipt of their first dose and 175,526 people in receipt of their second dose.

There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

To date, there have been 4,587 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

Concern as number of Covid patients remains similar to peak of second wave

