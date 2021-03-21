Cork people to feature in new TG4 documentary about the effects of the pandemic on nature  

Cork people are to feature in an upcoming TG4 documentary centring on the solace nature has offered during this pandemic and how it may fuel the debate for a broader range of wildlife habitat and land management.

Cumhacht an Nádúir, The Power of Nature, will be presented by Darach Ó Murchú, an environmental educator who was given permission to travel outside of his own restricted area to film the documentary.

The two-part documentary, produced by Red Pepper Productions, will feature some of Ireland’s most celebrated destinations and tourist sites including Malin Head, the Blaskets, Glendalough and Garnish Island, as well as community spaces and local areas of beauty.

"We capture these locations during a near total absence of visitors and we consider how wildlife has behaved in their absence.

"Post-lockdown, we return to evaluate how these landscapes could be better managed in the crucial years ahead," documentary makers state.

The first episode on Wednesday features Doneraile residents William P. Hallihan and Eamonn Horgan, both of whom have enjoyed access to Doneraile Estate during lockdown.

Máire Ní Murchú, from Blarney village, will also feature in the documentary.

A local tour guide and a Director of Activity Days Ireland, she discusses the effect that the closure of Blarney Castle has had on the local community.

The second part of the documentary which airs on March 31, will feature Clare Heardman who has been a National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) ranger for two decades in the Glengarriff Bay area.

In 2020, she monitored the two white-tailed eagle chicks that hatched on Garnish Island, of which only one survived.

Finbarr O’Sullivan, Office of Public Works (OPW) Foreman discusses the eagle nest located on the island and this year’s successful fledgling.

Colin Jones, OPW Estate Manager at Doneraile and Annes Grove, discusses the recent transfer of Annes Grove estate to the OPW and the huge work that is being done to restore the fantastic gardens.

Darach also chats with Patrick Annesley, Annes Grove resident and the former owner of the estate and its gardens, which was in his family’s hands for generations.

The first episode of Cumhacht an Nádúir will be aired on TG4 at 9:30pm on Wednesday.