Cork's beloved Shandon Sweets launches delivery service

Cherished Cork family business, Shandon Sweets, has launched a delivery service within the Republic of Ireland.

In November last year, the business expanded its offering with a click and collect service.

This was later suspended when further Covid-19 restrictions came into force however, the business has now commenced a delivery service.

In a Facebook post announcing the news, Shandon Sweets said they are looking forward to welcoming customers back to their factory when restrictions ease.

"Delighted to be offering a delivery service in the Republic of Ireland only (for now) through our website.

"We have a select range of some of our most popular packs available and will be adding more to this over the coming weeks.

"Our factory store on John Redmond street will remain closed until the lifting of restrictions and we look forward to welcoming you all back once that happens, but until then we are available on our website."

Shandon Sweets is famous for its hard-boiled sweets including bulls eyes, clove rocks, pear drops, cough drops, butter nugget sweets and their most popular product, 'brus' - the "leftover shrapnel" from the main batches of sweets.

Sweets have been made at the Shandon site by the Linehan family since 1929.

The business was originally known as The Exchange Toffee Works, as John Redmond St was then known as Exchange St and the factory produced a lot of toffee back in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

It rebranded to Shandon Sweets ten years ago.