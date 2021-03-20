Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 17:32

Covid-19 latest: 525 new cases confirmed, of which 21 are in Cork

The Department of Health has confirmed that 525 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 21 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

The Department of Health has confirmed that 525 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 21 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 19 was 45.7 and there have been a total of 248 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 14.

Nine additional Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of those deaths, seven occurred in March and two deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 76 and the age range was 64 – 95 years.

As of 8am today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 

There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 17, 639,586 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 468,328 people in receipt of their first dose and 171,258 people in receipt of their second dose.

There is now a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

To date, there have been 4,585 Covid-19 related deaths in the country. 

#covid-19coronavirus
