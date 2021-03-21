Jail term for Cork man caught with bag of heroin 

A six-month jail term was imposed on a 28-year-old Cork man caught with a bag of heroin for his own use.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the crime was detected in Cork city on September 15 2019.

Christopher Jones of no fixed address pleaded guilty to possessing the Diamorphine for his own use.

His previous drug convictions consisted of six for having drugs for his own use and three for dealing.

He is serving five years imposed recently for burglaries including one at the home of an elderly woman where he pretended to be a guard investigating burglaries.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “He is doing extremely well in custody.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the six months to run concurrently with the longer jail term.