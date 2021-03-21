More than 2,000 older people to receive Covid vaccine at home

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare has confirmed that more than 2,000 elderly people who are housebound have been referred for a home vaccination.

The confirmation follows queries after well-known advocate of the elderly, Paddy O’Brien voiced concerns about how elderly people who do not have a GP and those who are living alone can access the vaccine.

Paddy O'Brien had raised concerns about those elderly people who do not have a GP and those who are living alone. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

“What will be the situation for those who are housebound? Many elderly people do not have a doctor, so what will be the venue for them? Will there be transport provided to get them to those venues?

“The HSE needs to come out with a clear message to these people in relation to the vaccines because some people are confused as to if and when they will be vaccinated,” he had said.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that approximately 2,200 people over the age of 70 who are housebound have been referred for a home vaccination by their GP.

“The vaccination programme for those aged 70 and over who are housebound is an essential component of our vaccination strategy. This programme aims to vaccinate individuals 70 years and older who are not normally able to attend the GP practice/primary care centre for clinical reasons and for whom this difficulty with attendance cannot be resolved by providing transport.

“For many older people who are housebound, GPs provide home visits for vaccination. The HSE is providing additional support for the vaccination of people aged 70 years and older who are housebound where this service cannot be provided locally,” the spokesperson said.

The programme of home vaccination will be delivered by HSE National Ambulance Service (NAS) teams in tandem with the general over-70s vaccination programme, which is provided by GPs. Individuals who have been registered for home vaccination will be contacted by the NAS to schedule an appointment to administer the vaccine.

Those who do not have a GP are asked to call the Covid-19 helpline for advice on 1850 241850.

The HSE has said it will make arrangements for anyone in this group who has trouble travelling or cannot leave home to get their vaccine.