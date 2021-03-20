Directions awaited from DPP in case against two men following seizure of€75k worth of cannabis

Directions are still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against two men following the seizure of €75,000 worth of cannabis during an operation on the south side of Cork city.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that directions were still awaited from the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that both accused men were on bail in relation to the charges in this case.

He adjourned the case until May 20 to allow time for the DPP’s directions.

Solicitors, Graham Hyde and Daithí Ó Donnabháin for defendants, Conor Casey and Zain Ali Haidri, respectively, had no objection to the cases being adjourned.

Detective Garda John Sheedy arrested Zain Ali Haidri, 29, with an address at Noonan Road, The Lough, Cork, and charged him with possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at the Amber Garage on Bandon Road, on Tuesday, January 5.

The detective said it was alleged that drugs squad gardaí stopped a car at the Amber filling station on Tuesday and carried out a search.

It was further alleged that approximately three kilos of cannabis worth €60,000 were located in the car.

Det. Garda Sheedy said there was a following up search at the defendant’s address and three-quarters of a kilo of cannabis with a street value of €15,000 was allegedly discovered.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy charged 24-year-old Conor Casey of Mount St. Joseph’s, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, with the same two charges of having cannabis and having them for sale or supply at the Amber filling station on Bandon Road on January 5.

The 24-year-old was remanded on bail to May 20 also, on condition that he would sign three times a week at Gurranabraher garda station and not apply for travel documents.