Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 13:43

Cork father and son duo to feature on 'Donncha's Two Talented' this evening

Callum Scanlan and his dad, Declan, will feature on Donncha's Two Talented this evening.

Amy Nolan

Cork father and son duo, Callum Scanlan and his dad Declan will feature on this evening's episode of Donncha's Two Talented.

Hosted by rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan and produced by Adare Productions, the RTÉ programme sees youngsters taking to the stage to showcase their talents - but the twist is that they must convince a family to join them on stage. 

Speaking to The Echo, Callum's mum Noelle McCarthy, explained that Callum was invited to audition for the show when the production company heard him sing elsewhere.

"Callum had auditioned last year for Junior Eurovision and obviously, that didn’t go ahead. 

"I was in the car one day, just pulling in home after work and Adare Productions rang me and asked if Callum would be interested in auditioning for Donncha's Two Talented.

"She said there was a catch – that one of his parents or family members had to sing with him.

"No way would I do it but we twisted his dad’s arm to do it, even though he hasn’t a note in his head!"

At just 11 years old, Callum, who is in fifth class at Glasheen Boys National School, has countless accolades to his name, including winning Junior Idol in 2019, gold medals for gymnastics and a world championship for Muay Thai.

"He’s after achieving so much in his lifetime, but he's a very modest child. 

"He wouldn’t even tell people he was going to be on the telly – I had to tell the teacher," Noelle told The Echo.

"His singing voice is just unbelievable – we don’t know where he got it from!"

This evening's performance was pre-recorded in Dublin. 

"We had to travel to Dublin – but it was all ran very well. 

"They were brought in, they were put into a private pod.

"I wasn’t allowed in until they were actually recording in the studio. 

"We were brought in individually, all wearing masks," Noelle said.

Callum and Declan will be performing George Ezra's hit song 'Shotgun' together and Callum will also be giving a solo performance of 'Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi.

The duo's television appearance has generated much excitement.

"He's been the talk of the school all week and myself and Declan are both carers so all the elderly people are all excited to watch it. We’re getting messages all day!"

Donncha's Two Talented airs on RTÉ One at 5pm this evening. 

READ NOW

