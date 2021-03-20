Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 12:55

Upgrade of Cobh Road to be completed in sections with bridge to be given priority 

Head of Roads, Padraig Barrett said it’s going to cost in excess of €100m to upgrade the road from the Tullagreine Junction to the R624. Picture Denis Minihane.

THE much-needed upgrade of the R624 Cobh road is to be broken into sections with Belvelly Bridge to be given priority, County Hall has stated.

Head of Roads, Padraig Barrett said that given the heavy price tag for the road, which is currently deemed a Regional road, despite a council application almost three years ago for national status, the project will be completed in segments.

Mr Barrett said: “It’s going to cost in excess of €100m to upgrade the road from the Tullagreine Junction to the R624.

“It will require a new bridge crossing at Belvelly and wherever that will come across it will require new roads or upgraded roads to bring it back into Cobh.

“We estimate it will cost more than €100m and for that reason, it is going to have to be broken up into sections and to address the different sections in sequence and priority.”

Fine Gael Councillor Sinead Sheppard welcomed the news that the “badly-needed” project is to go from concept to process in the space of two years and said she hoped the timeframe is adhered to.

