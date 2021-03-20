Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 10:56

HSE resumes administration of AstraZeneca vaccine 

HSE resumes administration of AstraZeneca vaccine 

The resumption of the programme follows assessments of the AstraZeneca jab by the European Medicines Agency and Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The HSE has this morning again commenced the administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. 

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said last night that a relatively modest number of vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine would take place today. 

The resumption of the use of the vaccine follows assessments of the AstraZeneca jab by the European Medicines Agency and Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee. 

More than 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered in Ireland before a pause last Sunday due to concerns raised over clotting.

However, last night Dr Ronan Glynn said to date there have been no reports of serious clotting events associated with low platelets received by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland.

“The HSE will now work to recommence the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” he said.

The NIAC will continue to monitor evidence on Covid-19 vaccines.

Read More

Taoiseach says he would have no issue taking AstraZeneca vaccine

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Jail for Limerick woman involved in stealing items from Cork pharmacy
Law and justice concept Cork man avoids jail after being caught at Covid checkpoint with €95k worth of cocaine
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Additional 15 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 16, 2021

AstraZeneca jab rollout to resume in Ireland on Saturday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY