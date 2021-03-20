HSE resumes administration of AstraZeneca vaccine 

The HSE has this morning again commenced the administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said last night that a relatively modest number of vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine would take place today.

The resumption of the use of the vaccine follows assessments of the AstraZeneca jab by the European Medicines Agency and Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

More than 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered in Ireland before a pause last Sunday due to concerns raised over clotting.

However, last night Dr Ronan Glynn said to date there have been no reports of serious clotting events associated with low platelets received by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland.

“The HSE will now work to recommence the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” he said.

The NIAC will continue to monitor evidence on Covid-19 vaccines.