Councillors given assurances over Ballycotton Pier Wall 

Assurances have been given by County Engineer Kevin Morey regarding Ballycotton Pier Wall which has cracked extensively.

Fine Gael Councillor Susan McGrath asked Mr Morey about the safety of the sea wall at a coastal report presentation that was given to the Southern Committee councilors in recent weeks.

Mr Morey said that the broader concerns about fundamental problems in the pier structure itself were not of significance.

“We don’t have any sense that there is an issue in the pier structure. The week before the recent storms, there was a dive survey done to look at the pier structure and we don’t foresee any causes for concern there at this time.”

Mr Morey said the issue with the sea wall has been there for some time and has not changed significantly in recent storms.

“There are no actual signs of movement in the wall which is what we would be most concerned about. But certainly, there is significant cracking in it as it is a mass concrete wall, not reinforced.

“It has cracked quite a bit and we are looking at that to see what we can do to lengthen its life.”

Mr Morey said the footpath along the pier is closed off due to concern regarding small parts of the top of the wall getting dislodged and falling.

“Our consultants have come back, we have asked them to put forward a cost from looking at it from drone survey and boat survey and assess the structure. I think we have a reasonable proposal now and we are about to give the go-ahead.

“They will progress that in a couple of weeks, then give a recommendation after that and keep members informed."