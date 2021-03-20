'It’s come so fast': Fermoy dancer from TikTok sensation 'Cairde' says group is setting sights on the future

A Cork native marked St Patrick’s Day with an "unbelievable experience"- an appearance on Good Morning America alongside fellow members of TikTok sensation ‘Cairde’.

Seamus Morrison, who is originally from Fermoy, is part of the Irish dancing group that appeared on the show earlier this week and together with Brian Culligan, Ethan Quinton and Stephen McGuinness, Dara Kelly, Francis Fallon and Ronan O’Connell, has taken the internet by storm.

Cairde currently has 1.9 million followers on TikTok and over 25 million likes on the app.

With 15 years of experience, the group has come together to put their own twist on Irish dancing by performing to pop songs and music.

To mark St Patrick’s Day, the group appeared on Good Morning America, live from the Cliffs of Moher.

In addition, Cairde featured on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as part of the Paddy's Day celebrations.

Speaking to The Echo, 20-year-old Seamus Morrison described the appearances as an “unbelievable” experience.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

The group performed live from the Cliffs of Moher with a dance to Joel Corry’s latest track ‘Bed’ for This Morning to mark St Patrick’s Day.

This was followed by another live performance to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ for Good Morning America.

The concept for Cairde and their success online came about in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the cancellation of the World Irish Dancing Championships, the group of friends decided to start the TikTok account and on 1 July, Cairde was born.

“I remember the day, we all went to Enniscrone in Mayo and that was the 1 July, so we decided to make the TikTok account on 1 July and we posted our first video,” said Seamus.

“Our initial goal was to hit 1,000 followers.”

The group has now significantly surpassed that goal with their first viral video receiving 5 million views just one month later.

“That kind of gave us a taste of the virality of our videos and kind of taste for social media.”

Within a matter of weeks, Cairde had another online hit with a whopping 87 million views on one video.

Just eight months later, with 1.9 million followers and an appearance on American television, Seamus and the rest of Cairde are looking forward to the future and discovering where their global success might take them.

“We’ve only been at it like, seven or eight months, that’s the crazy thing. It’s come so fast. We’ve come so far so fast and we just don’t know where we’re going to be in say a year’s time- we don’t even know where we’re going to be during the summer.”

Their main goal, however, is to tour the globe with their dancing and to perform in the States- in person – as Cairde.

“That’s what’s so exciting about Cairde. We don’t know anything that’s going to happen in the future for us.”

“Anything could happen,” he added.