CHASE: High Court ruling welcome but 'still a way to go' on quashing Ringaskiddy incinerator permission

CORK Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (Chase) has welcomed the High Court finding in favour of residents opposed to an incinerator in Ringaskiddy on two of 11 grounds.

Chase public relations officer Linda Fitzpatrick said the group was delighted with the judge’s ruling yesterday, but they know there is still a way to go yet.

“It is good news and a big step forward. It was a good day and a good decision.

“We are happy, but very aware there is still a way to go. We are still seeking to have the permission quashed,” she said.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the group was understandably nervous before the High Court’s Mr Justice David Barniville ruled that Chase was entitled to succeed on two of its 11 grounds challenging the planning permission granted for an incinerator in Ringaskiddy by An Bord Pleanála in May 2018.

“We were so nervous. There was over 20 years of work hanging on this decision. We have been fighting this since they proposed their very first application back in 2001.

“We were confident we had a good case, but you never know what way these decisions will go. This piece was very important to win.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said the backing from the community in Cork Harbour and the various community groups has been instrumental in their campaign. “We are so grateful for the huge support which has driven this. There has been great unity from the opposition groups. Nobody who doesn’t stand to gain from this wants an incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

“It is not wanted in Cork Harbour. Every segment of the community is against it. We are opposed to it from a health perspective, while the site is also not suitable. Incineration is a dying technology. We don’t wait to be stuck with it,” she added.