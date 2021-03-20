Jail for Limerick woman involved in stealing items from Cork pharmacy

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 08:00

Liam Heylin

The second Limerick woman involved in stealing almost €2,000 worth of items from the shelves of a Cork pharmacy has been jailed for ten months.

Ethel Griffin, 48, of 21 Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, confessed to her part in the crime. Her co-accused got a similar sentence recently.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the crime was committed at 5.45 p.m. on January 31, 2020 at Lloyd’s pharmacy, Togher Road, Cork.

Sgt. Davis said Ethel Griffin and her accomplice entered the pharmacy, and went around filling their bags with items from the shelves and then left without paying.

None of the stolen property was recovered. The stolen property came to a total of €1,982, Sgt. Davis said.

Griffin had 32 previous convictions for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It was a joint enterprise. The property was never recovered. The pharmacy is out for nearly €2,000.

