Councillors welcome High Court ruling over permission for Cork incinerator

"A lot done, but more to do", was the reaction of Councillor Marcia D’Alton to the ruling from the High Court's Mr Justice David Barniville that Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment was entitled to succeed on two of its 11 grounds of challenge to planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála in May 2018.

The local councillor was delighted with the ruling. 

“Today has been a great day. I was literally crying with relief and joy. It is a wonderful step forward and it was made possible by all the thousands of people who contributed to this campaign. It has been an extraordinary campaign, but it is not over yet,” she said.

Cllr D’Alton said she is conscious that the ruling is a ‘step forward’ and not a final decision. “It was a significant judgement. We still can’t say for certain there won’t be an incinerator in Ringaskiddy, but this decision is a step in the right direction. We are looking for the decision to be quashed entirely. An incinerator would be so bad for the community. It would be the end of Cork Harbour, she added.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said he was delighted for the local community. 

“It is very positive news for the local community. It is a major step forward. It is a vindication of the long battle and the efforts put in by all the community. It is a step in the right direction.”

