Additional 15 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork

A total of 15 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork on Friday.

Of the 507 new cases recorded nationally on Friday, 15 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 18 was 46.1 and there have been a total of 250 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 14.

An additional 10 Covid-related deaths were also recorded nationally.

Of those who passed away from the virus, nine passed away in March and one date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 to 88 years.

There have now been a total of 4,576 Covid-19 related deaths and 229,306 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified, 249 are men and 255 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

As of 8am on Friday, 336 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There have been 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 16, 632,359 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 463,500 people in receipt of their first dose and 168,859 people in receipt of their second dose.