Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 17:35

Additional 15 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork

Additional 15 Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork

A total of 15 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork on Friday. Picture: Getty Image.

A total of 15 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork on Friday.

Of the 507 new cases recorded nationally on Friday, 15 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 18 was 46.1 and there have been a total of 250 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 14.

An additional 10 Covid-related deaths were also recorded nationally.

Of those who passed away from the virus, nine passed away in March and one date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 to 88 years.

There have now been a total of 4,576 Covid-19 related deaths and 229,306 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified, 249 are men and 255 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

As of 8am on Friday, 336 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There have been 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 16, 632,359 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 463,500 people in receipt of their first dose and 168,859 people in receipt of their second dose.

More in this section

Over 2,500 fines issued in Cork for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions Over 2,500 fines issued in Cork for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions
Taoiseach says he would have no issue taking AstraZeneca vaccine Taoiseach says he would have no issue taking AstraZeneca vaccine
Cork punter wins big on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival Cork punter wins big on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
High Court finds in favour of residents opposed to Cork incinerator on two of 11 grounds

High Court finds in favour of residents opposed to Cork incinerator on two of 11 grounds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY