Adam King's Toy Show appearance named as Best Moment of 2020

Cork’s Adam King has been named as the runner up for a Hero of the Year Award, while his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show has been voted as the Best Moment of 2020.

Six-year-old Adam was named as the second-place winner for the Hot Press Hero of the Year Award this year.

The East Cork native was named within the list of the top five and was placed between Dolly Parton and Marcus Rashford.

Other names in the category for this year’s awards included Greta Thunberg and Catherine Corless.

In addition, Adam's appearance on The Late Late Toy Show year was named as the Best Moment of 2020, ahead of Joe Biden’s election in the United States.

GOLD & SILVER! 🥇🥈



Thank you SO MUCH to the readers of @hotpress for voting Adam as your runner up HERO OF THE YEAR and as your WINNER of best moment of 2020! Adam has been giving so many hugs - it is wonderful to receive this hug in return!!😊 💟#adamsvirtualhug #hotties2021 pic.twitter.com/QoStoLc0pm — Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) March 18, 2021

Adam first stole the hearts of the nation with his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show where he first introduced the public to his famous ‘virtual hug'.

The ‘A Hug For You’ phrase was coined by Adam on the show when he appeared alongside a handmade version of his ‘virtual hug’.

The phrase has since appeared on Valentine’s Day cards which raised €250,000 for charity in addition to being projected onto some of Ireland’s most iconic buildings earlier this year.

More recently, Taoiseach Micheál Martin donned a pin designed by the six-year-old which featured the virtual hug during his meeting with US President Joe Biden for St Patrick’s Day.