County Hall issues call for art projects to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg

Artist and art organisations across the county are being encouraged to submit suggestions for Ireland’s national day of creativity, Cruinniú na nÓg, in June.

Cruinniú na nÓg, takes place on Saturday 12 June 2021, providing opportunities for young people to be inquisitive and curious, to be inventive and innovative, and to learn a new skill, to fulfil a creative ambition or showcase an inner creative talent.

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service, responsible for programming events and activities for the celebration, has issued an open call for applications from artists and arts organisations in Cork County.

Launching the call, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said: “Cruinniú na nÓg is a fantastic celebration of the voice of the child and young person in our culture. We welcome ambitious and innovative proposals by artists, designers, historians, voluntary groups and cultural organisations that shine a light on the creativity of our younger population and showcase ongoing initiatives in the youth arts and cultural sector.

“The children and young people of Ireland have demonstrated amazing resilience over the past year, this is an opportunity to create, play and celebrate.” Cruinniú na nÓg addresses a wide range of themes including all art forms, heritage, craft, coding, climate change, and design. This year, due to uncertainty over lockdown measures that may be in place in June, a blended approach of online and live in-person programming is anticipated to comply with public health guidelines.

Artists and arts organisations are invited to propose a project or event for children and/or young people. While there must be a key event taking place on June 12, applicants are encouraged to make proposals that offer a longer period of engagement beyond that one day.

Therefore, projects may begin in advance of June 12 and culminate in an event on that day or begin with an introductory event and carry on for an extended period thereafter.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the development and management of their proposed projects and events. The maximum amount awarded will be €3,000.

Applications may be submitted at www.YourCouncil.ie before 5pm on Friday 2 April 2021. For queries please contact Cork County Council Arts Office at arts@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4285995.