Cork traffic: Collisions on a number of routes causing delays this morning

Crashes in Blackpool and at the smaller Dunkettle roundabout are causing delays this morning.
According to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are dealing with a crash in Blackpool, which is blocking the junction of the the North Ring Rd and N20.
The North Ring Rd has delays from the Ballyvolane side as a result.
There is also a collision at the smaller Dunkettle roundabout outside Glanmire.
Meanwhile, it is also slow inbound on Donnybrook Hill, with delays continuing along Douglas West as far as the N40.