Cork traffic: Collisions on a number of routes causing delays this morning

Crashes in Blackpool and at the smaller Dunkettle roundabout are causing delays this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are dealing with a crash in Blackpool, which is blocking the junction of the the North Ring Rd and N20.

The North Ring Rd has delays from the Ballyvolane side as a result.

#CORK Collision on the North Ring Rd. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 19, 2021

There is also a collision at the smaller Dunkettle roundabout outside Glanmire.

Meanwhile, it is also slow inbound on Donnybrook Hill, with delays continuing along Douglas West as far as the N40.