Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 08:55

Cork traffic: Collisions on a number of routes causing delays this morning

Cork traffic: Collisions on a number of routes causing delays this morning

According to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are dealing with a crash in Blackpool, which is blocking the junction of the the North Ring Rd and N20

Crashes in Blackpool and at the smaller Dunkettle roundabout are causing delays this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, gardaí are dealing with a crash in Blackpool, which is blocking the junction of the the North Ring Rd and N20. 

The North Ring Rd has delays from the Ballyvolane side as a result.

There is also a collision at the smaller Dunkettle roundabout outside Glanmire.

Meanwhile, it is also slow inbound on Donnybrook Hill, with delays continuing along Douglas West as far as the N40.

Read More

Cork students seeking 'sugar daddies' online to help them pay college fees

More in this section

Cork teen leads special performance ahead of World Down Syndrome Day Cork teen leads special performance ahead of World Down Syndrome Day
New data reveals more areas in Cork recorded less than five cases of Covid-19 New data reveals more areas in Cork recorded less than five cases of Covid-19
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Covid-19 latest: No additional deaths and 582 cases reported 
cork traffic
Donations in aid of domestic violence victims make critical impact in Cork

Donations in aid of domestic violence victims make critical impact in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY