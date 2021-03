FINES totalling €600 were imposed on a young man who refused to leave the scene of a disturbance and then insisted gardaí were picking on him.

Max Miuiruri, of Spriggs Road, Gurranabraher, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour on May 23, 2020, at Grattan St, Cork.

Sgt Pat Lyons said Garda Kyra Collins found a group of youths acting suspiciously and she and her colleagues searched them for drugs and spoke to them.

As this was going on, Miuiruri interfered and would not leave when directed to do so, the sergeant said at Cork District Court.

“He started shouting and raising his voice saying the gardaí were picking on him,” Sgt Lyons told the court.

"He started cursing and roaring and he was difficult to deal with and uncooperative when he was placed in the patrol van."

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the young man had no previous convictions for public order offences and did cooperate once he arrived at the garda station.

Mr Burke said: “No narcotics were found on the young man.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a €200 fine on him for being drunk and a danger and €400 for being threatening and abusive.