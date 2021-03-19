New data reveals more areas in Cork recorded less than five cases of Covid-19

According to the latest data, there has been increases in the number of Covid-19 cases confirmed across five Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) in Cork, though a total of three areas have reported less than five cases this week.

The new figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub shows the number of cases reported from 2 to 15 March across all LEAs.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 148 which is down from 161.3 last week.

Last week, all LEAs in both Cork city and county came in below this figure and this trend continued for the two-week period between 2 to 15 March, according to the data.

Five areas saw increases in the number of cases, though there were also some decreases across the county while three LEAs recorded less than five cases.

Last week, just Macroom LEA has recorded less than five Covid-19 cases.

The highest 14-day incidence rate recorded in Cork again remained in the Mallow LEA again this week, with an incidence rate of 106.3 and 31 cases, though this is down from 35 cases reported in the previous 14-day period and an incidence rate of 120.

Fermoy recorded the second-highest incidence rate with 33 cases and an incidence rate of 90.6.

This is an increase when compared to the period between 23 February and 8 March when the Fermoy LEA had an incidence rate of 82.4 and was the third-highest rate.

Cork City South Central LEA recorded the third-highest incidence rate this time around with the rate at 85.3 and 33 cases recorded, which was an increase when compared to 26 cases and a rate of 67.2 in the two-weeks prior.

Cork City North East LEA had previously recorded the second-highest incidence rate last week at 116.2 and 49 cases in the two-week period between 23 February and 8 March.

However, according to the latest figures, Cork City North East LEA had a total of 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the incidence rate now stands at 75.9.

According to the latest figures between 2 and 15 March, the 14-day incidence rate in the Cobh LEA was 79.1 with a total of 27 cases, showing a significant increase in the number of cases when compared to just 13 recorded between 23 February and 8 March.

The Midleton LEA, which includes the town of Youghal recorded 33 cases and the incidence rate for the LEA per 100,000 people was 72.6.

The Bandon/Kinsale LEA recorded a considerably lower incidence rate of 21.5 with just eight cases, compared to 53.7 and 20 cases last week.

Cork City North West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 49.8 with 20 confirmed cases which was another slight reduction from the previous 14-day period where 22 cases were recorded.

Keeping with the city, Cork City South West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 23.4 with 11 cases while virus while Cork City South East recorded a rate of 37.4 and 16 cases.

This was another slight increase when compared to last weeks figures which showed 14 cases and a rate of 32.7 in Cork City South East LEA.

The Carrigaline LEA recorded another increase with an incidence rate of 42.7 and 15 cases, compared to 34.1 and 12 cases.

The Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate of 24.1 with just six cases.

In West Cork, the Bantry/West Cork LEA saw a decrease this week with less than five cases reported.

Skibbereen LEA and Macroom LEA also saw less than five cases.