Covid-19 latest: No additional deaths and 582 cases reported 

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17 March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 228,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 262 are in Dublin, 41 in Galway, 34 in Meath, 24 in Kildare, 23 in Waterford and the remaining 198 spread across 20 other counties.

In Cork, there were 13 cases.

290 are men and 291 are women while 74 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 32 years old.

As of 8am today, 345 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU.

There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

455,182 people have received their first dose and 165,398 people have received their second dose.