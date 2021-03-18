Echo readers show us their St Patrick’s Day celebrations

We may not have been able to gather on Patrick Street for a parade but the sun was shining and all around Cork, people were making the most of our national holiday. Thanks for sending us in your pictures!

Kylle (6) and Jamie (8) Dunne from Douglas celebrated at home with mom, dad and puppy Cooper. Picture: Janet Kelly.

Saoirse Scully (12) after a zoom bake along with Kiely Walsh Academy of Irish dance. Picture: Fiona Scully.

Laura and Mark Roche, celebrating St. Patrick's Day at home in the garden in Glanmire. Picture: Paula Roche.