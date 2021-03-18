Echo readers show us their St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 14:24Echo readers show us their St Patrick’s Day celebrations Anna and Emma celebrating St. Patrick's Day in their back garden in Glanmire. Picture: Ronan Lettis. Echo St Patrick's Day reader pictures.We may not have been able to gather on Patrick Street for a parade but the sun was shining and all around Cork, people were making the most of our national holiday. Thanks for sending us in your pictures! Kylle (6) and Jamie (8) Dunne from Douglas celebrated at home with mom, dad and puppy Cooper. Picture: Janet Kelly.Saoirse Scully (12) after a zoom bake along with Kiely Walsh Academy of Irish dance. Picture: Fiona Scully. Thanks for sending us in your pictures! Laura and Mark Roche, celebrating St. Patrick's Day at home in the garden in Glanmire. Picture: Paula Roche. Michael and Laura Dorgan, originally from Douglas, celebrating St Patrick's Day on 5th Avenue, New York, where they now live.More in this section WATCH: St Paul's Special School complete Jerusalema Challenge Bins installed but then removed at newly opened Cork park Free Sustainability Training Programme to run for six months in South and West Cork 'Respect local residents': Frustration after crowds gather at The Lough on St Patrick's DayREAD NOW