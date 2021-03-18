Bins installed but then removed at newly opened Cork park

The newly opened Haulbowline Park is without operational bins as the Cobh Municipal District (MD), which manages the amenity, has a no bin policy for their amenity walks.

The issue was discussed at the Carrigaline MD in a motion brought to the fore by Independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton who said bins were installed in the park by the contractor during the remediation works, but Cobh MD is having the bins removed and signs erected to remind people to bring home their rubbish.

Speaking at Carrigaline MD, which includes Ringaskiddy, where the entrance to Haulbowline park is, Ms D’Alton said she understood the concerns around the bins but said it was critical that bins were installed in the park.

“It is my understanding that we are obliged both by the planning permission of the park and the licence for the creation of the park that litter would be controlled, and in the absence of bins we cannot do that.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath supported the idea and said any amenity in his area has bins, he didn’t know why Haulbowline should be any different.

“Some bins have to be provided given the popularity of the park.

"In an ideal world, people should take their rubbish home with them, we don’t live in an ideal world, people don’t always dispose of their rubbish correctly in the absence of bins.”

Mr McGrath said the local residents and Tidy Towns committee were anxious that bins were provided at the amenity.

Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said to think that the council opened a park with no operational bins was disappointing: “I think that we should be using those bins instead of leaving them obsolete.”

The Carrigaline MD decided to write to Cobh MD to ask them to provide bins at the park.

“It’s the right thing to do and on behalf of the residents and Tidy Towns committee it is only fair,” Ms D’Alton said.

“The least we can do is provide bins where we are supposed to be providing bins.”