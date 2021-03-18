St Paul's Special School complete Jerusalema Challenge

PUPILS and staff from St Paul's Special School in Montenotte recently successfully completed the Jerusalema Challenge.

Anne Hartnett who is the principal of St Paul’s Special School said they wanted to complete the challenge for ‘the children’.

“We wanted to showcase St Paul’s and we wanted to do it for the children. We wanted to put a smile on everybody’s faces. I wanted it as a thank you to the parents because they have always been so steadfast and supportive, but particularly throughout the whole pandemic. It has been hard for us, but even more so for the parents. It was a great success. The pupils really enjoyed participating in it,” she said.

Ms Hartnett said that everybody rowed in to ensure the dance challenge proved so successful.

“Aoife Cronin and Paula O’Riordan two of our SNA’s came up with the idea. Mandy O’Leary Hegarty looked after the drone side of things.

"A lot of work went on behind the scenes to make it all possible and successful."

“We did the challenge on Friday, March 12 and we were fortunate the weather was good. All the pupils participated in it. They were joined by all our entire school staff which featured 16 teachers, 35 SNA’s, the school secretary, caretaker, and the student nurses who all participated. There was lots of practice involved in the lead-up to the big day which was very enjoyable. The children were delighted to see the final version and we are thrilled with the positive reaction. It is great to see the smiles on their faces,” she added.

St Paul’s School which was established in 1965 caters for 97 students with moderate, severe, or profound intellectual disabilities. The boys and girls range in age from age 4 -18 years of age. Ms Hartnett who became the school principal in 2015, said the students are thrilled to be back in school on a daily basis.

“Our children are fantastic. They love school and they missed it so much. They are absolutely thrilled to be back. They are enjoying meeting up with their friends and getting back into a daily routine.”