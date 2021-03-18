RNLI St Patrick's Day call out to assist four adults and two children on boat off Cork coast

Six people were assisted by Crosshaven RNLI yesterday, after their motorboat ran out of fuel.

The crew responded to pagers yesterday afternon at 3.35pm.

The boat, which had four adults and to children on board became disabled near Whitegate Oil Refinery Jetty. The skipper managed to tie off to a pier leg whilst awaiting help.

According to the RNLI Crosshaven, the vessel was towed to Aghada pier to take on fuel.

Alex Livingstone, Crosshaven RNLI Community safety lead, said: "Early in the boating season it is important that boat owners have their engines and safety equipment serviced and carry spare fuel at all times, before heading out to sea."