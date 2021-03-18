Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 08:14

RNLI St Patrick's Day call out to assist four adults and two children on boat off Cork coast

RNLI St Patrick's Day call out to assist four adults and two children on boat off Cork coast

Six people were assisted by Crosshaven RNLI yesterday, after their motorboat ran out of fuel. File photo. Picture credit: Crosshaven RNLI

Six people were assisted by Crosshaven RNLI yesterday, after their motorboat ran out of fuel. 

The crew responded to pagers yesterday afternon at 3.35pm.

The boat, which had four adults and to children on board became disabled near Whitegate Oil Refinery Jetty. The skipper managed to tie off to a pier leg whilst awaiting help.

According to the RNLI Crosshaven, the vessel was towed to Aghada pier to take on fuel.

Alex Livingstone, Crosshaven RNLI Community safety lead, said: "Early in the boating season it is important that boat owners have their engines and safety equipment serviced and carry spare fuel at all times, before heading out to sea."

Read More

Cork people 'of all ages' seeking treatment for addictions caused by lockdown

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Large-scale northside housing proposal needs changes before moving to planning stage
Garda stock €70k worth of heroin seized and two arrests made in Cork
St Patrick's Day Taoiseach praises president Biden's steps to bring US 'back to centre stage'
rnli
Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb

Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY