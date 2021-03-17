Additional 10 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork

A total of 10 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork on Wednesday.

Of the 557 new cases recorded nationally on Saturday, 10 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 16 was 50.3 and there have been a total of 273 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 17.

An additional 17 Covid-related deaths were also recorded nationally.

Of those who passed away from the virus, nine passed away in March, four in February, and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There have now been a total of 4,566 Covid-19 related deaths and 228,215 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified, 262 are men and 291 are women. 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

As of 8am on Saturday, 350 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 14, 617,050 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 452,554 people in receipt of their first dose and 164,496 people in receipt of their second dose.