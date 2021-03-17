Cork native and member of Cairde marks St Patrick's Day with Good Morning America performance 

A Cork native marked St Patrick’s Day in the US with an appearance on Good Morning America alongside fellow members of the TikTok sensation that is ‘Cairde’.

Seamus Morrison, who is originally from Fermoy is part of the Irish dancing group who appeared on Good Morning America to mark St Patrick’s Day today.

Cairde is comprised of seven guys from Ireland whose dancing videos have taken the internet by storm.

The dancing group currently have 1.9 million followers on TikTok and over 24 million likes on the app.

To mark St Patrick’s Day, the group appeared on Good Morning America, live from the Cliffs of Moher.

THIS MORNING: We're stepping our way into Wednesday with Irish dancing group Cairde as we get ready for #StPatricksDay! pic.twitter.com/eHZLEO1Tow — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021

In addition, Cairde featured on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as part of the Paddy's Day celebrations.

We're out of breath just watching the @_cairde all-male dance troupe! 👏



What a way to celebrate St Patrick's Day! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/w9g9ocKKD6 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 17, 2021

Speaking on The Marty Morrissey Show on RTÉ Radio One ahead of the appearances, Seamus said that the group were “buzzing”.

He described Cairde as “not the usual traditional Irish dancers” and spoke about their ambitions of travelling the world with their own show someday.

“We want to have a show that will resonate with every single age group,” he said.

“Having our own Cairde show and touring the globe would be a dream come true to be honest,” he added.