Cork girl pays tribute to Sarah Everard with original song 

A 19-year-old from Dromtariffe has taken to social media to share her own original song inspired by recent events and the murder of Sarah Everard.

Edel O’Keeffe set up her Instagram page edels.music in November of last year and had intended on posting videos of her music on there for the past four months.

After some persuasion, she decided to make the debut by posting her own song which she wrote following the murder of Sarah Everard in London.

‘To Go Home’ was written by the student within half an hour and is a tribute to Sarah Everard’s story and the many others which were shared on social media in the days following her disappearance.

“Sexual harassment and abuse are so relevant at the moment,” said Edel.

“I feel like a lot of people are speaking about it and everybody is getting their words out there and I want to do that too, but I’m not a vocal person but I sing all the time so I said that I would write the song and sing it.”

“That’s why I wrote it and that’s how I thought I would get my words out there anyway and it was amazing- the amount of people that listened,” she added.

Edel said that the murder of Sarah Everard inspired the initial idea in addition to her own recent experience with being ‘catcalled’.

“I read a lot of stories about what happened to her [Sarah Everard] and everybody else…it’s just shocking really the amount of people it happens to.”

“It just made me so upset and it made me so angry that it is happening so that’s why I wrote it."

The song is about a girl who is attempting to make her way home alone and outlines what Edel described as “everything that women go through just on their way home”.

The 19-year-old said that her main goal with the song is to raise awareness and included lyrics referring to the many things girls and women to in order to keep safe when walking alone such as making phone calls and clutching their keys.

“A lot of men don’t realise how afraid nearly every woman is when walking alone. I don’t think they realise what we’re told to do when walking home or even with the catcalling- what we think of it.”

“Even if one person learned something out of it, that would help," she added.