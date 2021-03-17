New state-of-the-art development of Cork school planned on phased basis

BANDON secondary school, St Brogan’s College is currently in the midst of planning a new state-of-the-art development, which will enhance the student experience and meet the growing demand for places in their local hinterland.

The new development, which is currently being designed by KOBW architects, will be delivered on a phased basis.

It will include an additional 26 classrooms, science labs, art rooms, and home economics rooms.

In addition to this a new canteen, staff room, special education tuition rooms and an integrated special needs unit will be delivered.

The secondary school also recently received confirmation that a new sports hall including changing rooms and gym was sanctioned.

This complements the school’s ongoing work on developing all-weather sports facilities.

St Brogan’s school principal Helen Cadogan welcomed the development work.

“We have the most fantastic students and team who work so hard to make the school the wonderful community it is. We are so glad that we will be able to provide them with state-of-the-art facilities,” she said.

St Brogan’s College, a Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) school, has a long tradition of providing education to the people of Bandon and its surroundings.

The school moved into its existing site to a then state-of-the-art school in 1980.

Forty years later the school has grown and due to increasing demand for enrollment has been granted an €11.5 million extension to its existing building.

This follows on from two recent developments with the addition of two ASD classrooms completed in 2018 and an additional four classrooms currently being built and due to be completed for September 2021.

The school will have 725 students attending by September 2021, and it is expected to cater for in the region of 1,000 students in the coming years.