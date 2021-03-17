81-year-old smashed window of Carrigaline premises following disagreement

An 81-year-old man who was never in trouble in his life smashed a window of a premises in Carrigaline because of a disagreement with the owner.

Maurice Covney of Laskerville, Carrigaline, did not feel he got fairness in a civil case he disputed with another party and he broke the window.

He pleaded guilty to a criminal damage charge at Cork District Court.

Maurice Covney admitted that on June 10 2020 at Seftec, Kilnagleary industrial estate, Carrigaline, he caused €350 worth of damage by deliberately smashing the window.

The defendant who was born in 1939 was asked if he would pay for the criminal damage to avoid getting a criminal conviction. He said he would not pay compensation for the damage.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said, “The owner of the property was someone he was in business with for 16 years and there was some breakdown.”

Mr Collins-Daly said there were civil proceedings “which did not end to the satisfaction of Mr Covney.”

“He told gardaí he did it and went straight to the garda station to report it. He wanted to come to court to air his grievances and he is not willing to pay it.”

Judge Kelleher asked the defendant, “You feel you are entitled to break the window?” He replied, “No”.

However, when the judge asked, “Are you going to break the window again?” he replied, “If it happened again I would do it again.”

The judge convicted and fined him €400 for causing the criminal damage and ordered the payment of €350 to the owner of the damaged premises.