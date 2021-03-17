Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 10:42

WATCH: Well known Clonakilty figures wish locals a happy St Patrick's Day in uplifting video

Mayor of Clonakilty Pádraig O'Reilly. Still from video created by Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes.

Amy Nolan

The Clonakilty community has come together virtually to create an uplifting video to mark St Patrick's Day.

The video, created by Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes, includes messages from well known Clonakilty figures, including Mayor of Clonakilty Pádraig O'Reilly, Christopher O'Sullivan TD and Cllr Paul Hayes wishing people well on St Patrick's Day.

"From us here in Clonakilty, we just want to say a huge thank you and a huge hello and we’re really looking forward to giving you a céad míle fáilte to welcome you back to Clonakilty when the time is right," says Cllr Paul Hayes. 

The video, which features stunning footage of the locality, also explains the town's link with its twin town of Waldaschaff in Germany. 

"It’s not like any other St Patrick’s Day. We can’t have the usual parade, all the people can’t come in from the local communities to join us for a great day which we always have," chairperson of the Clonakilty Town Twinning Association, J.J. Walsh says.

However, he assures people of brighter days to come.

"We’re going to back here again next year without any doubt whatsoever."

west cork
