Medical report to be prepared on woman who shouted 'I hope the whole country gets it. F*** Covid'

A medical report is to be prepared on a Mallow woman who refused to wear a mask in a shopping centre and shouted, “Covid is not real. I hope the whole country gets it. F*** Covid.”

Diane Hallahan, solicitor, asked for the medical report in respect of 38-year-old Brona Cahill of Tirnova, Ballyellis, Mallow, County Cork, and said the position with the defendant was much better than it had been last week.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on March 5 at North Main Street shopping centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the matter back until May 19 and wished the defendant the best of luck.

Last week the defendant told Judge Kelleher she wanted to go into a psychiatric hospital but they would not take her.