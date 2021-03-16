Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 17:30

WATCH: Fermoy bands come together virtually to create special Patrick's Day performance

Fermoy Concert Band, Youth Band and Training Band have put together a virtual performance to share online for St Patrick’s Day.

Amy Nolan

With Covid-19 scuppering traditional St Patrick's Day celebrations, bands in Fermoy have harnessed the power of technology to create a special video to mark the occasion. 

"A lot of effort has gone into combining into one video over 60 home performances by players ranging in age from seven to adult and we are very proud of what we have produced," Niamh Ryan, honorary secretary of the Fermoy Concert Band said. 

Last week, details of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival were announced.

The festival has coordinated a wide range of buildings and other structures to be illuminated in green across Cork as well as numerous virtual events.

The theme for this year's festival, which comes to a close tomorrow, is 'Meitheal'. 

