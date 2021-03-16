Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 16:49

Drugs found in parcels destined for Cork addresses

Revenue dog Bailey who assisted the Revenue officers make the drug detections at Dublin Mail Centre.

DRUGS found in parcels in Dublin Mail Centre earlier today were destined for a number of Irish addresses, including in Cork.

Revenue officers seized seized over 3kg of Herbal Cannabis, 70 tablets of Zopiclone, 60 tablets of Diazepam, 60 tablets of Benzodiazepine and 3g of Butane Honey Oil during an operation at the mail centre. 

They were assisted by Revenue detector dog Bailey.

“The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €62,000 and were discovered in 20 separate parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, Germany and Croatia," a spokeswoman for Revenue said.

"The parcels were declared as items such as ‘dog clothing’, ‘canvas artwork’, ‘glass ashtrays’, ‘board games’, ‘action figures’ and ‘puzzles’. 

"All parcels were destined for delivery in Dublin, Cork and Galway.” 

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

