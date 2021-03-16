Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 15:49

Poppulo merger with US firm expected to create Cork jobs

Poppulo CEO Andrew O'Shaughnessy. The merger between Cork firm Poppulo and US company Four Winds Interactive is expected to create new jobs in Cork, a spokesperson for Poppulo today confirmed.

The merger between Cork firm Poppulo and US company Four Winds Interactive is expected to create new jobs in Cork, a spokesperson for Poppulo today confirmed.

Whilst it is not yet known how many jobs the merger will create, the spokesperson today confirmed that no jobs will be lost and that the combined company anticipates "accelerated growth" which could lead to an expansion of the operations in Cork. 

Yesterday it was confirmed that Poppulo, which provides email and mobile employee communication software, is to merge with Four Winds Interactive, which provides enterprise digital signage and workplace experience software.

The combination is backed by global investment firm, Vista Equity Partners.

Poppulo, formerly called Newsweaver, was founded by Dripsey native, Andrew O’Shaughnessy.

The company currently employs a total of 270 staff - 216 staff at the Cork Airport Business Park and a further 54 in Boston.

"This merger is a game-changer that will, for the first time, enable organizations to deliver long-overdue consumer-grade workplace communications that their people are used to in their personal lives," Mr O’Shaughnessy said yesterday.

"The ability to connect and engage with every employee and to give them a sense of belonging and purpose, has never been as critical as it is right now because of how radically the workplace has changed – and that’s where internal communication is critical."

The combined company will maintain operations out of offices in Cork, the US and the UK and will sell to customers in more than 80 countries.

The companies say they will maintain their current operations for a period of time.

