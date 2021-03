Almost 5,000 homes in the Carrigaline area are without electricity after two substantial power cuts.

The outage is thought to have come from an outage at the ESB Sub Station in Carrigaline.

Over 4,500 homes have had their power cut but the power is estimated to be restored by 3.30pm.

The ESB apologised for the loss of supply and said they were working on repairing the fault presently.