Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 15:20

New RTÉ Quiz show looking for Cork families to apply

New RTÉ Quiz show looking for Cork families to apply

2FM presenter Jennifer Zamparelli is the host of a new family quiz show coming to RTÉ which is looking for Cork families to apply and be in with the chance of winning €5,000.

Roisin Burke

2FM presenter Jennifer Zamparelli is the host of a new family quiz show coming to RTÉ which is looking for Cork families to apply and be in with the chance of winning €5,000.

Teams will consist of two adults and two children. Children must be between the ages of nine and 16.

One adult will be playing in studio, while the rest of the team will play from home. All team members must be from the same household.

A spokesperson for the show said: “You don't need to be a hard-core quizzer either. If everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win a lot... because we've got a top prize of €5,000 up for grabs!

“So whatever your "family" is why not get in touch with us and find out more about taking part in the newest quiz on Irish TV!” Applications are open now To apply follow this link.

Read More

Two big Euromillions wins in Cork!

More in this section

New GAA museum could be in store for Cork city under plans to develop Páirc Uí Chaoimh New GAA museum could be in store for Cork city under plans to develop Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London Road death figures show more than a third had alcohol in their system: People urged to not drink and drive ahead of St Patrick's Day
Man charged in probe into damaged headstones Man charged in probe into damaged headstones
corkrte
Two big Euromillions wins in Cork!

Two big Euromillions wins in Cork!

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY