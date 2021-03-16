New RTÉ Quiz show looking for Cork families to apply

2FM presenter Jennifer Zamparelli is the host of a new family quiz show coming to RTÉ which is looking for Cork families to apply and be in with the chance of winning €5,000.

Teams will consist of two adults and two children. Children must be between the ages of nine and 16.

One adult will be playing in studio, while the rest of the team will play from home. All team members must be from the same household.

A spokesperson for the show said: “You don't need to be a hard-core quizzer either. If everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win a lot... because we've got a top prize of €5,000 up for grabs!

“So whatever your "family" is why not get in touch with us and find out more about taking part in the newest quiz on Irish TV!” Applications are open now To apply follow this link.